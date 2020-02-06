|
|
CAYFORD, Vera Of Medford, age 61, passed away unexpectedly on January 23, 2020. Born in Boston, MA on September 23, 1958, she was a daughter of the late Everett C. Cayford and Ruth E. (Palmer) Walent. Vera was a volunteer at her local food pantry for many years. She loved helping her community, but above all else, she loved her family. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who always put her loved one's needs first. Surviving Vera are her two sons, Joshua J. Issa of Rye, NH, and Keith A. Issa of Manchester, NH; her grandchildren, Dylan Issa, Ethan Yagual-Issa, and Calvin Yagual-Issa; her siblings, Olga Parkin and her husband Bill of Dracut, James A. Cayford of Nottingham, NH, Ruthie McNulty of Fort Meyers, FL; her special niece, Joy E. Cayford, as well as many other nieces, nephews, and friends. Arrangements: A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, February 12th at 11 a.m. at Christ Church United, 10 Arlington St., Dracut. Burial will follow in Tewksbury Cemetery, 172 East St., Tewksbury. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Vera CAYFORD
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2020