Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ Church United
10 Arlington St.
Dracut, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for VERA CAYFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VERA CAYFORD


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VERA CAYFORD Obituary
CAYFORD, Vera Of Medford, age 61, passed away unexpectedly on January 23, 2020. Born in Boston, MA on September 23, 1958, she was a daughter of the late Everett C. Cayford and Ruth E. (Palmer) Walent. Vera was a volunteer at her local food pantry for many years. She loved helping her community, but above all else, she loved her family. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who always put her loved one's needs first. Surviving Vera are her two sons, Joshua J. Issa of Rye, NH, and Keith A. Issa of Manchester, NH; her grandchildren, Dylan Issa, Ethan Yagual-Issa, and Calvin Yagual-Issa; her siblings, Olga Parkin and her husband Bill of Dracut, James A. Cayford of Nottingham, NH, Ruthie McNulty of Fort Meyers, FL; her special niece, Joy E. Cayford, as well as many other nieces, nephews, and friends. Arrangements: A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, February 12th at 11 a.m. at Christ Church United, 10 Arlington St., Dracut. Burial will follow in Tewksbury Cemetery, 172 East St., Tewksbury. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Vera CAYFORD
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VERA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dracut Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -