VERA J. CONSALVO

VERA J. CONSALVO Obituary
CONSALVO, Vera J. Of Hyde Park and Readville, passed peacefully on April 1 at the age of 91. Devoted sister of Robert W. Consalvo and his wife Diane of Hyde Park, Jean M. Clinton and her husband Thomas of Norwood and the late William A. Consalvo and his late wife Mary. Loving aunt of William Consalvo, Joe Consalvo, Laura Biorio, Lisa Consalvo, Rob Consalvo, Michelle Consalvo, Joanna Hamilton, Brian Clinton, Mark Clinton, Andrea Kelly, Amy Boudreau and Michael Clinton. Also survived by many great-nieces, great-nephews and friends. At the moment, all services will be private at the family's request. For online guestbook, please visit

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 3, 2020
