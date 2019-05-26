MacDONALD, Verda Rose "Tess" Of Jamaica Plain, MA, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2019, at the age of 96. Born in Onaga, KS on December 23, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Mitchell and Opal Tessendorf. Graduate of Kansas State University with a degree in Dietetics and Institutional Management. Devoted wife of the late Dr. George E. MacDonald of Zellwood, FL and Spofford, NH. Loving mother of David of Spofford, NH, James and his wife Judy of Natick, MA, Susan Roy and her husband, Dennis of Park City, UT, and Jean of Jamaica Plain, MA. Grandmother of Emily Carter of Salt Lake City, UT, Jonathan Roy of Peoria, AZ, Jenna O'Connell, of Dedham, MA and James MacDonald of Los Angeles, CA, and great-grandmother of Joseph and Henry Carter, and Alice O'Connell. A Memorial Service will be held on June 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Union Church in Waban, 14 Collins Road, Waban, MA. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Union Church in Waban.



View the online memorial for Verda Rose "Tess" MacDONALD Published in The Boston Globe on May 27, 2019