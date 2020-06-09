Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magrath Funeral Home
336 Chelsea St(East Boston)
Boston, MA 02128
(617) 567-0910
Resources
More Obituaries for VERNON STONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VERNON A. STONE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VERNON A. STONE Obituary
STONE, Vernon A. In East Boston, June 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Regina (Lenarduzzi) Stone. Loving father of Joseph Stone and his wife Joanne of Chelsea, Paula Melchionno and her husband Paul Tempesta, Gail Ricci and her husband John, all of Peabody, Robert Stone of Lynn and the late Donna Stone. Also survived by five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Vernon was a longtime employee of Bethlehem Steel and Boston Ship. At his request, all Services are private. Please leave messages of condolence to the family on our tribute page, MagrathFuneralHome.com

View the online memorial for Vernon A. STONE
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VERNON's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magrath Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -