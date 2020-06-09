|
|
STONE, Vernon A. In East Boston, June 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Regina (Lenarduzzi) Stone. Loving father of Joseph Stone and his wife Joanne of Chelsea, Paula Melchionno and her husband Paul Tempesta, Gail Ricci and her husband John, all of Peabody, Robert Stone of Lynn and the late Donna Stone. Also survived by five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Vernon was a longtime employee of Bethlehem Steel and Boston Ship. At his request, all Services are private. Please leave messages of condolence to the family on our tribute page, MagrathFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020