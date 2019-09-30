|
COFFEY, Vernon A Celebration of Life for Vernon Cornelious Coffey, Jr. Colonel, US Army, (Ret) Vernon C. Coffey, Jr., age 91, a retired Army colonel and former Army Aide to President Richard M. Nixon, died on September 28th, 2019 at Falcons Landing in Potomac Falls, Virginia. Born in Kansas City, Kansas in June 1928, he attended public schools in Kansas City, Kansas. He attended Saint Benedicts College (now Benedictine College) in Atchison, KS, graduating Magna Cum Laude in 1965 with a BS in Business Administration and received an MS in International Affairs in 1973 from George Washington University in Washington, DC. Coffey began his military career when he was drafted in January 1952, during the Korean War. After completing basic training at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii, he was a training instructor until he returned to Fort Benning, GA, in October 1952, to attend Infantry Officer Candidate School. He was an OCS Distinguished Graduate and commissioned a second lieutenant infantry on April 17, 1953, and completed airborne parachute and jump master training in May 1953. Following airborne training, he was assigned to the 504th Airborne Infantry Regiment in the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, NC, where he was a platoon leader, company commander and Battalion S-4. His next assignment was to the 32nd Infantry Regiment in the 7th Infantry Division in Korea, where he held company command positions and was an assistant battalion operations officer. After Korea he attended the Ranger School, graduating Distinguished Graduate and was assigned instructor in the Jungle and Amphibious Committee at Eglin AFB, FL, and later to the Ranger Preparation Committee at Fort Benning, GA. Next, after attending the Company Officer School at Fort Benning, he studied French at the Army Language School at the Presidio of Monterey, CA before an assignment to the US Army Communications Zone, France, where he was garrison commander and Area Command Logistics Officer. After a three-and-a-half-year tour in France, he attended the Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, KS, and upon completion in 1965 was assigned to the Staff Communications Division in the office of the Army Chief of Staff in the Pentagon. In March 1968, he became Division G-4 in the First Infantry Division (Big Red One) in Vietnam during the Tet Offensive. Later, he fought in combat as the battalion commander of the 2/28th Infantry (Black Lions) and second brigade executive officer in the Big Red One. In January 1969, he became the Army Aide to President Richard Nixon, and while at the White House traveled extensively in the United States and overseas with the President. Additionally, prior to escorting President Nixon during Nixon's historic visit to the People's Republic of China, he was one of the individuals that traveled to China making the arrangements for the historic visit. After his assignment at the White House, he attended the National War College at Fort McNair, DC and graduated in 1973. His military decorations and awards include the Silver Star with Oak Leaf Cluster, the Legion of Merit with Oak Leaf Cluster, the Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster, the Air Medal with five Oak Leaf Clusters, the Army Commendation Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, the Purple Heart and the Good Conduct Medal. Additionally, he was awarded badges for Combat Infantryman, Presidential Service, General Staff, Senior Parachutist and Ranger. After retiring from the Army in 1974, Coffey joined General Mills in Minneapolis and was Corporate Director of Recruitment and Employment and Vice President of Human Resources in Subsidiaries at Parker Brothers Games and the Talbots. Following General Mills, he entered the high technology industry in 1986, where he held senior management positions at Cullinet Software and Palladian Software. After leaving the high technology industry, he became vice president and senior consultant in 1990 with Drake Beam Morin, the largest worldwide outplacement and career management consulting company and subsequently retired from the industry in 1996. Colonel Coffey was married to the former Sarah F. Grigsby of Quindaro, KS. They have a daughter and two sons. Karen, married to Dr. Charles Allen, their two daughters, Kacie and Sarah, and a son Edward reside in Bakersfield, CA. Vernon III and wife Gladys have a son, Carson, and reside in Lynnfield, MA. Craig and wife Ericka have two daughters, Kendall and Olivia, and a son, Cole, and reside in Southlake, TX. A private Memorial Service will be held at Fort Myer Chapel and followed by interment with Full Military Honors at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA. Donations may be made to the Falcons Landing Benevolent Fund, Falcons Landing, 20522 Falcons Landing Circle, Potomac Falls, VA 20165-7502.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 1, 2019