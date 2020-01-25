Home

VERNON D. PATCH M.D.

PATCH, Vernon D. MD Age 90 of Sagamore, January 20, 2020. Husband of Anna B. (Aleksa) Patch. Father of Carol A. Patch and her companion Buzz Gammel, Cynthia A. Gaudet and her husband Peter, and Jonathan D. Patch and his wife Margaret. Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and a cousin, George Rhodes. He was the brother of the late Edgar Patch. Nephew of the late Della Rhodes and her husband Dusty. Dr. Patch was the former head of the psychiatric department of Boston City Hospital. U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean Conflict. Interment will be held in Eden Corner Cemetery, Eden, VT in the spring. www.cartmelldavis.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020
