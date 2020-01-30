|
TISDALE, Vernon Russell Of Fairhaven and Mattapoisett, formerly of Westwood, died peacefully on January 25, surrounded by his family after a 23 year battle with cancer.
Devoted husband of 50 years to Ann (Schultz) Tisdale, brother to Donald and Sheila Tisdale of Walpole, NH, Robert and Dianne Tisdale of Keene, NH, and June and David Kanter of Lebanon, CT, brother-in-law to Susan and Thomas Wyman of Keene, NH.
A loving father to his three children and their spouses Lindsay and Jarlath Forde of Dover, MA, Tracy and Joshua Orr of Cambridge, MA, and Nathan Tisdale of Fairhaven, MA. He will forever be "Papa" to his six grandchildren.
Born in Jamaica, NY, he was raised in Keene, NH. A 1969 graduate of Nasson College, he received his PhD in organic chemistry from Purdue University. Vern went on to have a successful career in sales and marketing for Waters Corporation and PerSeptive Biosystems. During his career, he traveled extensively throughout Europe and Asia building strategic partnerships.
During his long battle with cancer, Vern continued to remain positive, upbeat and hopeful. His strength and courage will be remembered.
Donations may be made in Vern's memory to the Mattapoisett Community Sailing Association, P.O. Box 947, Mattapoisett, MA 02739.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD, on Thursday, Feb. 6th, from 4-7pm. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at The First Parish of Westwood United Church, 252 Nahatan St., Westwood, on Friday morning, Feb. 7th, at 11am. Interment private. Holden-Dunn-Lawler
www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020