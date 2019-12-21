Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Goldman Funeral Chapel
174 Ferry Street
Malden, MA 02148-5625
(781) 324-1122
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Goldman Funeral Chapel
174 Ferry Street
Malden, MA 02148-5625
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
the home of Jeffrey & Ellen Stohn
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
the home of Jeffrey & Ellen Stohn
VERNON STOHN Obituary
STOHN, Vernon Age 94, formerly of Revere and Malden. Entered Eternal Rest on December 20, 2019. Devoted husband of Edna "Honey" (Gootkin) Stohn. Beloved father of Jeffrey & his wife Ellen Stohn, Carolyn & her husband Paul Swerdlow and Peter Stohn. Cherished grandfather of Michael Stohn and Julie Swerdlow. Dear brother of Arlene Wish. Services at Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry St. (off Route 60), MALDEN on Monday, December 23 at 12 noon. Interment in North Reading. Condolence Calls may be made on Monday following the interment at a location to be announced; also at the home of Jeffrey & Ellen Stohn on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings from 6-8PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy be made to a . For online condolences and directions, go to www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel – Malden
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019
