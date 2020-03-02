|
TRACEY, Veronica A. (Bryan) Of Medford, February 28th. Beloved wife of the late Patrick S. Tracey. Devoted mother of Janet Quigley and her late husband Ronald, Kathleen Raimo and her husband Dennis, all of Medford, Patrick J. Tracey and his partner Aimee Farrell of Billerica, and Daniel B. Tracey of Medford. Loving grandmother of Erin Piazza, Kate Quigley, Colleen Freda, James Tracey, Meaghan Raimo and John Raimo. Loving great-grandmother of Emmeline Piazza and Theodore Freda. Dear sister of the late Thomas, Joseph, John, James, William and Robert Tracey, Helen Gillis, Ruth Bryan, and Genevieve Bryan. Devoted aunt of Joseph A. Bryan and many other dear nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Thursday March 5 at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 10 AM. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 4-8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Veronica's name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. To leave a message of condolence, visit dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2020