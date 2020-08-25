Boston Globe Obituaries
|
VERONICA C. (MCLAUGHLIN) SMITH

VERONICA C. (MCLAUGHLIN) SMITH Obituary
SMITH, Veronica C. (McLAUGHLIN) At 90 years of age. Of Weymouth, formerly of Hyde Park & Charlestown. August 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dean R. "Bunko" Smith (Ret. BPD Detective). Devoted mother of Dorothy Smith. Loving grandma of Martin, Maura, Dorothy & fianc? Robert Sullivan, Erin, Maggie, Christopher, & her great-grandchildren Lyla Fuller & Cayden Sullivan. Beloved sister of Elizabeth Bell, Pauline McLaughlin, and her 17 late brothers and sisters. She is also survived by many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Veronica's Funeral on Friday at 10 A.M. from The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St., CHARLESTOWN, followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, 55 Warren St., Charlestown at 11 A.M. Her burial will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. Her visiting hours will be on Thursday from 3 to 7 P.M. in the funeral home. (Facial coverings are required inside church and funeral home.). In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation in Veronica's name to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 North Main Street, Suite 104, Natick, MA 01760. For obituary, directions, & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 26, 2020
