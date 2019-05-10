BUTT, Veronica "Vera" M. (Cronin) Lifelong resident of Chelsea, on May 9, beloved wife of 67 years to the late, retired Chelsea Firefighter, W. Roy Butt. Devoted mother of Jane Frieden of Dorchester, Marie Washington and her husband Allan of Chelsea, Ellen M. Butt of Chelsea, Karen E. Butt and her wife Cynthia Brown of Newbury, Roy W. Butt and his wife Anna of Wakefield. Dear sister of Anna Mae Rossi of Chelsea and the late William J. Cronin, Catharine "Babe" Coyne. Also survived by 4 grandchildren, Elizabeth Frieden Garcia and her husband Chris, Timothy Frieden, Bryan Butt, Thomas Butt and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA, on Tuesday, May 14, at 9 A.M. followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Grace Church, 59 Nichols St., Chelsea at 10 A.M. Services will conclude with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Welsh Funeral Home on Monday from 4 - 8 P.M. Funeral home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite funeral home. Lifelong parishioner of Our Lady of Grace Church in Chelsea. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Vera's memory may be made to the Cohen Florence Levine Estates Activities Fund, 201 Captain's Row, Chelsea, MA 02150. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit: www.WelshFuneralHome.com



View the online memorial for Veronica "Vera" M. (Cronin) BUTT Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019