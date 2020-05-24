Boston Globe Obituaries
MASTROCOLA, Veronica Marie "Ronnie" Age 86, formerly of Medford, MA passed away peacefully on May 22nd. Veronica was born March 16, 1934 in Everett, MA and was the daughter of the late Edward and Vera (O'Hanley) Trask. Veronica was predeceased by her beloved husband of 57 years Ronaldo, and her brothers Edward, John and Kenneth Trask. Veronica is survived by her four children, Nancy and her husband John Cosco of Londonderry, NH, Gail of Everett, Ron and his wife Nancy of Stoneham, and Ken and his wife Tina of Hamilton; her 12 grandchildren and 5 great-granddaughters along with her two sisters-in-law Elaine Mastrocola and Dolores Trask, as well as many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or To send a condolence, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on May 25, 2020
