ZIEGNER, Veronica (Hohn) Veronica (86) born in Novi-Futog, Serbia on Feb 8, 1934, passed away on Mar 7, 2020 in Merritt Island, FL after losing her battle with breast cancer. Veronica grew up in Garching an der Alz, Germany where she finished school and married Günter Ziegner at the age of 20. Veronica and Günter moved to the U. S. in 1961, where Günter worked as an engraver at Compo and W. W. Mold in the Waltham, MA area. They had a daughter, Anita, in 1968 and raised her in Randolph, MA. Veronica was predeceased by her husband Günter, and is survived by her twin sister, Anna Gajgic; her daughter, Anita Ziegner; and extended family in Germany. A Mass will be held at St. Bernadette's in Randolph, MA on Mar. 21, 2020 at 10 AM. Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020