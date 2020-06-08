Boston Globe Obituaries
Davis Funeral Home
654 Cummins Highway
Mattapan, MA 02126
617-296-1755
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit
525 River Street
Mattapan, MA
VERREL T. SIMPSON

SIMPSON, Verrel T. "Simo" Of Mattapan, passed away on June 4th, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rose Simpson. He is survived by children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral Service Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 10 AM, at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 525 River Street, Mattapan. Visiting with the family at church at 9 AM. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain. Arrangements Davis Funeral Home of BOSTON. To post a sympathy message, visit www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2020
