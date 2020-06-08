|
SIMPSON, Verrel T. "Simo" Of Mattapan, passed away on June 4th, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rose Simpson. He is survived by children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral Service Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 10 AM, at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 525 River Street, Mattapan. Visiting with the family at church at 9 AM. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain. Arrangements Davis Funeral Home of BOSTON. To post a sympathy message, visit www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2020