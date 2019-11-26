|
MCNEIL, Vicki M. (DeMarco) Of Lake Worth, FL & Alton Bay, NH, formerly of Saugus, age 70, November 23. Loving wife of Thomas McNeil. Beloved mother of Tricia Ciocco of Saugus, Vicki Galluzzo & her husband John of NJ, Kerri McNeil of Saugus. Cherished grandmother of Thomas & his wife Kelly, Anthony & his wife Jaki, & Madison. Dear sister to Denise Mackos & her husband Tony of Townsend. Donations in her memory may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute www.dana-farber.org/gift Services at the request of the deceased were private. For condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 27, 2019