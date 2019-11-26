Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for VICKI MCNEIL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VICKI M. (DEMARCO) MCNEIL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VICKI M. (DEMARCO) MCNEIL Obituary
MCNEIL, Vicki M. (DeMarco) Of Lake Worth, FL & Alton Bay, NH, formerly of Saugus, age 70, November 23. Loving wife of Thomas McNeil. Beloved mother of Tricia Ciocco of Saugus, Vicki Galluzzo & her husband John of NJ, Kerri McNeil of Saugus. Cherished grandmother of Thomas & his wife Kelly, Anthony & his wife Jaki, & Madison. Dear sister to Denise Mackos & her husband Tony of Townsend. Donations in her memory may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute www.dana-farber.org/gift Services at the request of the deceased were private. For condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VICKI's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -