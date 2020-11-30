1/
VICTOR ARTHUR DIFRANCO
DiFRANCO, Victor Arthur Born on December 1, 1934, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, after bravely battling cancer. Victor joins his parents Arthur DiFranco and Ada (Cipollini) and sisters Ann Aloisi and Caroline DiZio. He is survived by sisters Elena Ames and Marie Mucci, Marie's husband Frank Mucci, and Ann's husband Mike Aloisi. Victor was a devout Catholic. He was a bachelor who imparted that devotion to his extended family by supporting anyone in need and inspiring his loving nephews, nieces, grandnephews, and grandnieces by preserving and passing along the artistic legacy of his uncles before him. He was a gentleman and a joy to engage with in informed, opinionated, wide-ranging conversation. Victor was a lifelong resident of Somerville and member of St. Catherine of Genoa Parish, which he served in many capacities; was trained in radio technology in the Navy reserves and spent his entire career as an electronic technician at JH Emerson Company; was a longtime member and supporter of the Boston YMCA; was co-chair of the Boston Youth Handball Association and a tournament competitor; volunteered for over 25 years as medical aid worker for the Boston Marathon; loved to travel, especially to Italy and was always ready for adventure; was a lover of art in every form, especially the opera. Victor's most prominent charities were the St. Catherine of Genoa Church, The US Handball Association, The Boston YMCA (Wendy Zinn). Calling Hours will be held at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Friday morning from 9:30-10:30am followed by a Funeral Mass in  St Catherine of Genoa Church, Somerville at 11am. Entombment, Holy Cross Mausoleum, Malden. Relatives and friends invited to attend and will be required to wear masks and follow social distancing. If you plan to attend the Funeral Mass at St. Catherine Church, registration is required prior to attending due to Covid 19 at http://www.stsmartinparish.org/register-event. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com.


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
