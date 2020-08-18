Boston Globe Obituaries
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church
880 Trapelo Road
Waltham, MA
VICTOR F. WILSON


1924 - 2020
VICTOR F. WILSON Obituary
WILSON, Victor F. Of Waltham, August 17, 2020. Husband of Kathleen F. (Burke) Wilson. Father of Stephen Wilson (Margaret) of Shirley, David Wilson (Nancy Rea) of Concord, Janice Allegretto (Richard) of Westford and Kathleen Clarke of Townsend. Grandfather of Abigail, Matthew, Victoria, Elizabeth, Nicholas, and Jillian and great-grandfather of Thaddeus. Family and friends will honor and remember Vic's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Thursday, August 20th from 4 to 7 p.m. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham. Burial will be in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 19, 2020
