CATRICALA, Victor Giuliano At 30 years of age, passed from this world on Thursday, May 14, at MGH, after complications from liver disease while waiting for a 2nd liver transplant. He received his first liver transplant at 3 months old. He leaves behind his grieving parents, Susan (Tocco) Catricala & Victor Catricala of Malden, his beloved brother Christian Catricala & partner Haley DeFilippis of Melrose, grandmother Elisa Tocco of Malden, his deceased grandparents Alfred Tocco of Malden & Nicola & Angela Catricala of East Boston, his godparents Maria D'Orsi of Medford & Nick Varano of Lynnfield, his godchild Lilly Curro of Stoneham & his best friend Richard Curro of Stoneham. Victor also has many aunts, uncles, cousins, & friends who loved him dearly & will miss him always. Victor was a lover of exotic cars, a collector of designer sneakers & an animal lover: especially his beloved cat Frankie. He had an inseparable bond with his mother Susan who lovingly cared for his every need with an extraordinary level of devotion. Thanks to the former Liver Center at Tufts Medical Center for providing the care that saved Victor's life, & to the team at Massachusetts General Hospital for continuing his care. Special thanks to the intensive care staff on Blake 8, especially nurse Cathy, for their sensitivity & compassion during Victor's final moments. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, viewing for Victor will be for the immediate family only at the A.J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., in MALDEN, on Thursday, May 21. Those who would like to participate in the procession to the cemetery are welcome to join us at the funeral home parking lot at 11:15 am. Friends & family are also welcome to attend the burial service at Holy Cross Cemetery, 175 Broadway, Malden, in the new Immaculate Conception section. Please plan to arrive by 11:45 am for 12:00pm graveside service. Remember to keep social distancing in mind and wear masks. To send a message of condolence, www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2020