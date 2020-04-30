|
GURVITS, Victor Of Newton, MA, formerly of Fairfield, CT, passed away on April 28, 2020 of the COVID-19 virus at the age of 89. Victor was born on November 26, 1930, in Odessa, USSR. In 1953, Victor graduated from the Odessa Hydrotechnical Institute as a civil engineer. For over 20 years, Victor was involved in numerous agricultural construction projects all over the former Soviet Union. In 1976, Victor applied to leave the Soviet Union with his family, and, after numerous rejections, was granted his visa in 1977. Victor and his family came to the United States in June of 1977, settling in Bridgeport, CT, and, later, in Fairfield, CT. In 1981, Victor passed the Connecticut requirements for registration for professional engineer, earning his engineering license. Victor became a proud US citizen in April, 1984. In 1989, Victor became a licensed building official. For the next 20 plus years, he served in that capacity in the towns of Norwalk, CT and Fairfield, CT, earning accolades for his work both from property owners and contractors whose building projects he reviewed, and the town leaders. Victor was particularly known and respected for his integrity, attention to detail, and ability to find creative ways to fix construction-related issues. Upon his retirement, Victor spent his time between his houses in Fairfield and Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Victor had a lifelong passion for building and fixing things. He was particularly adept in coming up with creative solutions around the lack of livable space, as was originally necessitated by the cramped quarters of his apartment in the Soviet Union. While living with his family in one room of a six-room apartment, Victor managed to create additional storage and sleeping quarters out of seemingly impossible areas. He was particularly proud of his skills after he purchased his house in Fairfield, and built himself a kitchen there that was larger than the one he had to share with the other five families in Odessa. Victor was a devoted husband and a loving father and grandfather. As his family continued to grow, he enjoyed hosting Thanksgiving dinners and sharing the life he had built for himself in his adopted country. Victor is survived by Irma, his beloved wife of 64 years, his sons Eugene and Valentin, his daughters-in-law Jennifer and Katrina, his grandchildren Laura Hallissey (JohnJoe), Alexander, Jeremy, Michelle, and Allen, and his great-granddaughter Harper. Funeral arrangements will be private. A celebration of Victor's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Victor's memory may be made to HIAS, P.O. Box 97077, Washington, DC 20090-7077, hias.org and to COVID-19 Response, Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 South Bay Ave., Boston, MA 02118.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020