DiFAVA, Victor J. "Vic" Age 32, of Wilmington, MA. Sadly, Vic was lost in a tragic single-car accident in Andover, MA on the night of July 25th, 2020.
A lifelong resident of Wilmington, he was a 2006 graduate of Shawsheen Valley Technical High School in Billerica, where he studied Automotive and Diesel Technology. In 2005, he was chosen to participate in the Massachusetts Skills USA program in the Marine Service Technology division, a program he hadn't studied or trained for, yet even with no training in Marine engines he went on to win a gold medal in the Massachusetts state tournament. From there, he went on to the National Finals held in Topeka, KS, where he placed 7th in the country in Marine Service Technology. Directly out of High School, Vic was able to take his knowledge and skill of diesel engines and electronics and put them to work. Within a few short years, he worked his way up to Maintenance Supervisor at the family-owned business of Commonwealth Waste Transportation, working alongside his mom, dad, brother Eric and his dad's business partner, Ken Connolly. At CWT, Vic was directly responsible for the safety and maintenance of a fleet of 38 Peterbuilt and Western Star heavy haul tractors, over 60, 100 yard live-floor trailers, as well as off-road wheel loaders and excavators. At "the shop," Vic, along with Dan Desmond, Brian Wells and Jay Bearfield, kept drivers safe and trucks on the road. Vic had many interests but his natural talent for anything mechanical was front and center in all he did. His first love was anything that involved motorized sports or the internal combustion engine and electronics. It wasn't unusual to see Vic working on his or a friend's car, ATV, snowmobile, boat or his much-loved '95 Mustang, "The Stang" he called her, occasionally taking the Mustang out on the weekend or making a few runs down the track at New England DragWay. His talents didn't stop there. As an expert welder and fabricator, he was instrumental in rebuilding many custom and antique cars and trucks. His two favorite builds, a 1965 Ford Galaxy and a 1964 F100 pickup.
Born April 1988 in Stoneham, MA. Vic is survived by mom Michelle, dad Steve, older brother and best friend Eric. He also leaves behind his Godchild Riley Grace Geisler, aunt Laura, uncle Charlie, aunt Loretta and uncle Chuck, as well as many other aunts, uncles, 1st and 2nd cousins, and lifelong friends.
In his short life he was always the loving son and brother. Vic was easy to laugh, quick with his bright, white smile and a kind word. His laid back, positive attitude was infectious to anyone that met him. A scholarship has been set up in Victor's name at the Shawsheen Valley Technical High School. Donations can be made to Charles Schwab, fbo Shawsheen Valley Technical Scholarship Fund, Victor J. DiFava Memorial Scholarship in the memo line, mail checks to Appleton Partners, Inc., C/O Jennifer Hall, One Post Office Sq., 20th Floor, Boston, MA 02109. Services will be private.
To Vic ?. Family became Friends, Friends became Family.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020