|
|
LEON, Victor J. Of Dedham, April 20, 2020. Dear and devoted husband of Gloria (Drouin). Loving father of Victor G. Leon, III and his wife Leslie of Dover and Danielle Kreger and her husband Justin of Dedham. Cherished grandfather "Jidoo" of Victor, IV, George, Oscar, Eveline and Harrison. Dear brother of Carol Deyesso and her husband Joseph of Walpole and the late Nancy Leon Norris Coffey, Catherine "Debbie" Leon, and Robert Scoff. Brother-in-law of Agnes Scoff of Orleans. Also survived by many loving cousins. Funeral Services will be private. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. Vic was a widely respected real estate broker in the Boston area for many years and the proprietor of Foodie's Urban Market and Bay Sweets. Donations in Vic's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Guestbook available at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020