|
|
AMBERS, Victor Joseph Passed away November 21, 2019 at the age of 35. Our beloved firstborn, Victor, was lost to the scourge of drug addiction--the real biggest problem in America. Victor was a very smart, lovable person, and we will miss him terribly. He lived to fish, read, write and always wanted to "get better," as we all hoped he would. His career goal was to help others struggling with the same mental health and addiction issues he fought for over 10 years. He loved and leaves his son, Sawyer Quigley and his mom, Katie, his parents, Paul and Lisa Ambers of Newport, VT, his brother, Curtis Ambers of Grafton, MA, his Aunt Amy and Uncle Cliff of Lunenburg, MA, his Uncle Larry and Aunt Terry of Hampton, NH, his cousins John Paul Senio and Liz Handscom and his Grandma Marie of Peabody, MA, plus many friends who all hoped would someday get him back. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Nick and Genevieve Senio, and paternal grandparents Alfred and Winifred Ambers. Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, from 10am-1pm. A Funeral Home Service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 12:45pm. At the request of the family, burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the addiction recovery center of your choice. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
www.kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
Family Owned And Operated
781-762-0482
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019