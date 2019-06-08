GILLIES, Victor L. "Ted" Age 85, of South Boston, died peacefully, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 after a brief illness. Victor was born in Boston's South End to the late Victor L. and Anna J. (Ahern) Gillies. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War as an Airman 1/c from 1952 through 1956. Following his military service, Victor was employed for over thirty years with the U.S. Postal Service. Victor was a confirmed bachelor and had lived in South Boston for over thirty years. He enjoyed a good drink, was an avid reader of all literature as well as being an aficionado of classical and jazz music. Victor was an avid Boston sports fan and especially loved the Bruins. He enjoyed marathon walks and workouts with his buddies at the BAC. He was a beloved uncle to his niece, Vicky and will be sorely missed by his family. Victor was predeceased by his sister, Sharlene (Gillies Trundy) Doherty and her late husband Edward and his nephew, Brian Trundy. He was the dear uncle of Victoria Trundy of Braintree, Bruce and Lisa Trundy of West Roxbury, Edward and Patti Doherty of Maynard, Bernard and Donna Doherty of Ashburnham, Mary Kinney of Franklin, Robert and Theresa Doherty of Natick, and is also survived by many great-nieces and great-nephews. At the request of the family, interment services, with military honors, will be private. For those who wish, donations in Victor's memory may be made to the , 260 Cochituate Road, #200, Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, QUINCY. You are invited to visit:



