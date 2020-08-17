|
LaBOISSONNIERE, Victor Louis Age 96, formerly of Natick, MA, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, August 14. Victor was born March 19, 1924 in North Providence, Rhode Island to the late Leon and Olivine LaBoissonniere. He was a Navy Veteran and served as a communications specialist in WWII. He served in both Atlantic and Pacific theaters in WWII. He worked as a videographer for a major news station in Boston, MA. He was very devoted to his family. He enjoyed reading, going to church and visiting with his friends. He especially enjoyed his rescue cat, Roscoe. He contributed to many charities and was always ready to help anyone in need at a moment's notice. In addition to his parents, Leon and Olivine, he is also preceded in death by loving wife of 50 years, Genevieve, his daughter, Patricia Giostri, his brother and 2 sisters. He will be lovingly remembered daughters, Nicole Thomas (David), Patricia Giostri (Gilmar), Linda West (George), Catherine Ward, and Cheron LaBoissonniere; grandchildren, Christopher LaBoissonniere, David Giostri (Liz), Dina (Rick), Vanessa, Melissa, Lisa, Mery, Brittany, Jenny and Jon and great-grandsons, Lucas and Hudson Giostri, great-granddaughter, Sophia Buono and brother-in-law, Andre Tjioti (Frances); sister-in-law, Marie-Jeanne Tjioti. A small private family service will be held at Apex Funeral Home on Saturday August 22th at 11am with burial to follow at Wake Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to the 700 Club and to Transitions Hospice, 250 Hospice Circle Raleigh, NC 27607.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 21, 2020