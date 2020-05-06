|
BERARDI, Victor Paul Age 69, of Duxbury, formerly of Kingston, Massachusetts, died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, April 19, 2020, after a long illness. Beloved husband of 47 years to Kathryn (Johnston) Berardi, and beloved father of Christian Paul Berardi of Duxbury, Massachusetts, and Douglas Kyle Berardi and his wife Emma (Taylor) Berardi, of Carver, Massachusetts. Brother of Kristin (Berardi) Distelhorst (husband Steve Rankin) of Seattle, Washington, and uncle to Gregory Distelhorst of Toronto, Canada, and Luke Distelhorst of Edmonds, Washington. He is also survived by Jeffrey and Marcia Stevens of Beverly, Massachusetts, and Kent and Mary Stevens of Bonita Springs, Florida, as well as by many other Berardi family cousins.
Victor attended Northeastern University and began his career at the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, working in the Virology Department, leaving after 19 years to start IMUGEN, Inc., a bioscience company he founded with four partners. Victor retired as CEO from IMUGEN, Inc. after 28 years, to move to the Caribbean where, on his many trips over the years, he passionately enjoyed sailing, scuba diving, and the sun. When not working or in the Caribbean, Victor thoroughly enjoyed his home and spent many hours meticulously landscaping with shrubs and trees surrounding the house. Donations to Plant a Tree can be made in Victor's memory on the Shepherd Funeral Home website.
Victor's family is exceedingly grateful to his primary caregivers in the Partners Healthcare Network for their extraordinary care and compassion, including Dr. Garrick Stewart, (BWH, Cardiovascular); Dr. Martha Wadleigh, (BWH and DFCI, Hematology/Oncology); Dr. Andrew Brunner (MGH, MDS Oncology); Dr. Mahesh Pandey (DFCI, Hematology/Oncology); Dr. Matthew Eagleton (MGH, Vascular Surgery); and Dr. Louis Ercolani (MGH, Nephrology). In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Victor's memory be made to the websites below where you will be able to list a designation for your gift as well as indicate it is made in Victor's memory: https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate/ or
https://giving.brighamandwomens.org/ or www.dana-farber.org/gift Should you wish to send a check, the mailing addresses for the Development Offices are: Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office,125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 or Brigham and Women's Hospital Development Office, 116 Huntington Avenue, 3rd Floor, Boston, MA 02116 or Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.
Reminiscences commemorating Victor's life may be made to the Shepherd Funeral Home online guestbook
www.shepherdfuneralhome.com
Due to COVID-19, there are no Services planned at this time, but the family and his many friends will celebrate this accomplished, charming, and funny man as soon as permitted.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2020