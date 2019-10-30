Boston Globe Obituaries
Wing Fook Funeral Home
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
VICTOR S. K. LAU

LAU, Victor S. K. Of Newton, MA, passed away on October 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan Lau. Devoted father of Jarrett of Chestnut Hill, Justin of Chestnut Hill, Jamison of Boston, and Jonathan of Newton. Also survived by three siblings and many nephews and nieces. He was the owner of Kunevich and Lau Insurance for over 35 years. He volunteered for the Newton Auxiliary Police for many years. He also volunteered for the Middlesex Sheriff's Department and held the position as Superintendent. Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to Visiting Hours on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 3 pm to 6 pm at Wing Fook Funeral Home. A traditional Chinese Service will be on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at 10:30 am, the procession will leave at 12 am. Interment will be held at Walnut Hill Cemetery.

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 31, 2019
