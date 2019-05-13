Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
Resources
More Obituaries for VICTOR LALLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VICTOR W. LALLI Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

VICTOR W. LALLI Sr. Obituary
LALLI, Victor W. Sr. Age 101, of Marlborough, a native of Maynard, May 11, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marion R. (Hinds) Lalli. Father of Rita Lalli & partner Ron Sawyer of Shirley, Sheila Bogonovich & husband David of Dorset, VT, & Victor W. Lalli, Jr. & wife Patricia of Maynard. Grandfather of Craig, Keith, Megan, Marc, Meredith, Elizabeth, Victor III, Matthew & the late Katherine. Great-grandfather of Eryk, Carlyanne, Jacob, Maeve, Lalli, Cameron & Margaret. Great-great-grandfather of Vincent. Brother of Ann Mosca of Maynard, Celia McCarthy of Framingham. Predeceased by brothers, Mike, Pat, Alex, Eddie & Alfred Lalli, & a sister, Clem Zanelli. Also survived by his large, loving extended family. Visiting Wed., May 15 from 4-8pm at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rt. 111), ACTON, which was built in 1961 by Mr. Lalli. Funeral Mass Thurs., May 16 at 10am in St. Bridget's Church, 1 Percival St., Maynard, with burial in Glenwood Cemetery, Great Rd. (Rt. 117 entrance), Maynard. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to benefit the Katherine K. Lalli Memorial Scholarship Fund. Checks should be payable to the Town of Maynard, with "Katherine K. Lalli Scholarship" on the memo line. Please mail to Town of Maynard, 195 Main St., Maynard, MA 01754. Memorial page at actonfuneralhome.com SSGT, US Army WWII.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Acton Funeral Home
Download Now