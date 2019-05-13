|
LALLI, Victor W. Sr. Age 101, of Marlborough, a native of Maynard, May 11, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marion R. (Hinds) Lalli. Father of Rita Lalli & partner Ron Sawyer of Shirley, Sheila Bogonovich & husband David of Dorset, VT, & Victor W. Lalli, Jr. & wife Patricia of Maynard. Grandfather of Craig, Keith, Megan, Marc, Meredith, Elizabeth, Victor III, Matthew & the late Katherine. Great-grandfather of Eryk, Carlyanne, Jacob, Maeve, Lalli, Cameron & Margaret. Great-great-grandfather of Vincent. Brother of Ann Mosca of Maynard, Celia McCarthy of Framingham. Predeceased by brothers, Mike, Pat, Alex, Eddie & Alfred Lalli, & a sister, Clem Zanelli. Also survived by his large, loving extended family. Visiting Wed., May 15 from 4-8pm at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rt. 111), ACTON, which was built in 1961 by Mr. Lalli. Funeral Mass Thurs., May 16 at 10am in St. Bridget's Church, 1 Percival St., Maynard, with burial in Glenwood Cemetery, Great Rd. (Rt. 117 entrance), Maynard. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to benefit the Katherine K. Lalli Memorial Scholarship Fund. Checks should be payable to the Town of Maynard, with "Katherine K. Lalli Scholarship" on the memo line. Please mail to Town of Maynard, 195 Main St., Maynard, MA 01754. Memorial page at actonfuneralhome.com SSGT, US Army WWII.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 14, 2019