VICTOR WALLACE

WALLACE, Victor Of Dover, formerly of Wellesley and Phippsburg, ME. October 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth Ann (Footer) Wallace for 65 years. Devoted father of Carey Wallace and his wife Carol of New Boston, NH; Bonnie Noonan and her husband Dave of Taunton; Scott Wallace and his wife Susan of Boothbay Harbor, ME. Loving grandfather of Rachel, Christopher, Matthew, Gregory and Andrew. Stepbrother of John Nordlund and his wife Donna of Concord, NH. Victor was a retired owner of Blue Hill Lincoln Mercury Dealership of Canton. Veteran of the Korean Conflict. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Victor's memory to American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Rd. #200, Framingham, MA 01701. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
