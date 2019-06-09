Boston Globe Obituaries
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Temple Ahavath Achim
86 Middle Street
Gloucester, MA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
7:30 PM
home of Lorna and Harvey Goldberg
Shiva
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
8:00 PM
home of Lorna and Harvey Goldberg
Shiva
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Shiva
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shiva
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
LINSKY, Victoria Victoria P. (Hasday) Linsky – of Peabody, entered into rest on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Harold "Lenny" Linsky. Devoted mother of Lorna Goldberg and her husband Harvey and Mark Linsky and his wife Roberta. Cherished grandmother of Scott & Christy Goldberg, Michael & Tiffany Goldberg, Sheryl & Nick Adam, and Matthew & Kendra Linsky. The treasured great-grandmother of Evan, Mackenzie, Ayla & Blake Goldberg and James & Natalia Adam. The loving sister of the late Diana Eskenazi, the late Morris Gibeley, the late Joseph Gibeley, the late Naomi "May" Modiano, the late Leon Hasday, the late Victor Hasday and the late Isaac "Izzy" Hasday. Dear daughter of the late Robert and Fannie (Behar) Hasday. Victoria grew up in Peabody, attended High School in Peabody and she raised her family in Gloucester. She was a factory worker and salesperson. Victoria was a dedicated member of Temple Ahavath Achim and Sisterhood Hadassah, during which time she received the Woman of the Year Award. She volunteered for many years as a greeter at Lahey Clinic. Victoria loved dancing up a storm with her husband Lenny; playing cards with her friends at Brooksby Village; creating games with her grandchildren; staying in touch with her over 150 nieces & nephews, great nieces & nephews, great-great nieces & nephews, and great-great-great nieces & nephews; and making new friends at every opportunity. All of her family and friends will miss her warm heart and her guidance. A funeral service for Victoria will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 1:00PM at Temple Ahavath Achim, 86 Middle Street, Gloucester, MA. Interment will follow at Sons of Jacob Cemetery, 16 Buxton Road, Danvers, MA. Shiva will be held at the home of Lorna and Harvey Goldberg, following services on June 12th until 8PM, with a Minyan at 7:30PM. Shiva will continue Thursday, June 13th from 1-4PM and 6-8PM and Friday, June 14th from 1-4PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to Temple Ahavath Achim, 86 Middle Street, Gloucester, MA 01930 or to Congregation Tifereth Israel, 8 Pierpont Street, Peabody MA 01960. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com. Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel 781-581-2300
Published in The Boston Globe on June 10, 2019
