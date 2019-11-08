|
|
PUGLISI, Victoria S. (Sanchez) Of Chestnut Hill, MA, and Port Charlotte, FL, on November 6, 2019. Wife of the late Frank J. Mazzio, Jr., and Leonard Puglisi. She is survived by a daughter and her husband. Victoria was the owner of Physical Medicine Center, Brookline, MA. Visitation will be held in the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, MA on Tuesday morning, November 12th from 9:00 – 10:30 followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church, West Roxbury, MA at 11:00. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment Walnut Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Angell Memorial Animal Hospital, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019