Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 277-7652
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Name Church
West Roxbury,, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for VICTORIA PUGLISI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VICTORIA S. (SANCHEZ) PUGLISI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VICTORIA S. (SANCHEZ) PUGLISI Obituary
PUGLISI, Victoria S. (Sanchez) Of Chestnut Hill, MA, and Port Charlotte, FL, on November 6, 2019. Wife of the late Frank J. Mazzio, Jr., and Leonard Puglisi. She is survived by a daughter and her husband. Victoria was the owner of Physical Medicine Center, Brookline, MA. Visitation will be held in the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, MA on Tuesday morning, November 12th from 9:00 – 10:30 followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church, West Roxbury, MA at 11:00. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment Walnut Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Angell Memorial Animal Hospital, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VICTORIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -