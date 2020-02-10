Boston Globe Obituaries
GENTILE, Vienna Of Hyde Park, passed on Feb. 10. Cherished daughter of the late Dante and Veglia Gentile. Devoted sister of Anna Spano and the late Emelina McMahon. Loving aunt of Lawrence Spano, Peter McMahon, Marisa McMahon and the late Susan, Henry and Charles McMahon, and John Spano. All Services will be private at the family's request. For online guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2020
