DIFRONZO, Vilma C. (Cataldo) Age 83, of Boston's North End, passed away surrounded by loving family on October 3, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Giaccomo and Lucia (DeAngelis) Cataldo. Loving wife of Angelo P. DiFronzo. Adored mother of Vilma Cataldo and her husband Joseph of Boston, David DiFronzo and his wife Dana of Winchester, Michael DiFronzo and his wife Renee of Melrose, the late Jackie DiFronzo, Joey DiFronzo and Lori DiFronzo. Cherished grandmother of Michael DiFronzo, Joseph Cataldo, Mathew DiFronzo, Marco DiFronzo, Antonio DiFronzo, Angelo Cataldo, Isabella DiFronzo, David DiFronzo and the late Daniel DiFronzo. Dear sister of Dolores Merola and her husband Pat of the North End, Danny Cataldo and his wife Carol of the North End, the late Tony Cataldo, Susan Cataldo, Lydia Zizza and her husband Joe, Josephine Mestone and her surviving husband Freddie, Joe Cataldo and surviving wife Annette. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and god children. The family will receive visitors on Sunday from 3pm to 7pm in the Waterman-Langone Funeral Home, 580 Commercial St., BOSTON. Parking attendants will be at the front door. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:30am in St. Leonard Church, 320 Hanover St., Boston, MA 02113. To join procession to church, be at funeral home by 9:30 am. Services will conclude with interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Donations in Vilma's memory may be made to: House, 125 Winter St., Lincoln, MA 01773. For online condolences and/or directions, please visit:
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 5, 2019