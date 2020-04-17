|
DiFRANCO JR, Vincent A. Of Woburn, April 15th, at ninety years of age. Beloved husband of nearly 64 years to Frances (Nicoletti) DiFranco. Loving father of Gail F. Vlachos, her husband John, Jr. of Woburn and Robert V. DiFranco, his wife Zina (Gambacorta) of Melrose. Cherished grandfather of John, III and Christina Vlachos and Robert DiFranco, Jr., Emily and Anna DiFranco. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Coronavirus, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Vincent's memory to , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020