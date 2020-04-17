Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Resources
More Obituaries for VINCENT DIFRANCO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VINCENT A. DIFRANCO Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VINCENT A. DIFRANCO Jr. Obituary
DiFRANCO JR, Vincent A. Of Woburn, April 15th, at ninety years of age. Beloved husband of nearly 64 years to Frances (Nicoletti) DiFranco. Loving father of Gail F. Vlachos, her husband John, Jr. of Woburn and Robert V. DiFranco, his wife Zina (Gambacorta) of Melrose. Cherished grandfather of John, III and Christina Vlachos and Robert DiFranco, Jr., Emily and Anna DiFranco. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Coronavirus, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Vincent's memory to , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VINCENT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -