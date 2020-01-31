|
LoPRESTI, Vincent A. "Sonny" Born March 8, 1939, passed away on January 25, 2020 after a long illness. He will be remembered for his love of family, friends, politics, and his childhood home, the West End. Vincent, a former Somerville Alderman and MA Governor's Councillor, was the son of late Senator Michael LoPresti, Sr. and Anna Katon LoPresti, brother to Anna Todesca, the late Gloria Evendoll, and the late Senator Michael LoPresti, Jr. Known by family and friends as "Sonny," Vincent is survived by his wife Patricia LoPresti, his children Michael LoPresti, Luann Carroll, Stephen LoPresti, Deborah Perkins, William Aiello, Karin Griffin, James Aiello, Michael Aiello, Patricia LoPresti Gamelin, and Sunny LoPresti. He also leaves behind 16 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren who affectionately knew him as "Papa" or "Chopper." Visiting Hours: A Celebration of Life memorial will be held at the West End Museum at 150 Staniford St., Boston on March 8, 2020. Visiting Hours between noon and 3pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the West End Museum or the West End House.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 1, 2020