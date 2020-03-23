|
|
PALAZZO, Vincent A. Age 63, of Wellfleet, formerly of Belmont and Medford, died March 21, 2020 lovingly attended by his wife and children.
Beloved husband and best friend of Virginia (McCarthy). Devoted father to Elizabeth and her husband Timothy Eldred, Christa and her husband Patrick Rafferty and Gregory and his fiancée Sabrina Quiroga. Proud Papa of Jameson Vincent Eldred. Son of the late Vincent and Grayce (Coviello) Palazzo. Cherished brother of Ann Marie and her husband Louis DeAngelis. Survived by many beloved in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of fabulous friends.
Vinnie attended Medford High School and then Boston University. At BU, he ran track and was nicknamed ?The Breeze" for his speed. He earned an MBA at the University of Phoenix.
He worked as a Mechanical Engineer but eventually transitioned to Director of Human Resources, a job he truly loved. As a "Man of the People" in the world of HR, Vinnie found tremendous satisfaction and formed many lifelong relationships.
Vinnie coached youth baseball and basketball in Belmont and spent many years cheering his children on with enthusiasm. He loved the beach, golf, travel, cooking, reading and was a passionate and knowledgeable Boston sports fan. His humor and steadiness will be missed by all.
In 2017, Vinnie moved to Wellfleet full-time after being a second homeowner for many years. His walks with his faithful dog Leo on the shores of Cape Cod were a daily ritual. Vinnie was especially grateful for the expert care he received from Dr. Jennifer Temel at MGH Thoracic Oncology.
In view of the times, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to: MGH at giving.massgeneral.org and directed to Dr. Temel for Lung Cancer Research or to National MS Society at nationalmssociety.org For online condolences, please visit www.nickersonfunerals.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 24, 2020