ROMANELLI, Vincent A. Of Revere, MA, passed away on Friday, November 22 at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital at the age of 72. Vinny was the son of Charles and Francis (Marshall) Romanelli of Everett, MA. He is survived by his sisters Gilda "Jill" Taylor and her husband Lester H., Jr. of Middleton, MA; Jeanne Bowne and John of South Venice, FL; and Jacqueline "Jackie" Rose of Arlington Heights, IL, along with nephews John, Derek, Mark and Nicholas, and nieces Diane and Cassandra. At the request of the family, Burial will be private with arrangements by Mackey Funeral Home, MIDDLETON, MA. See www.mackeyfuneralhome.com for further details. Mackey Funeral Home 978 774 0033

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 27, 2019
