VINCENT A. "JIM" STERITI
STERITI, Vincent A. "Jim" 94 years old, died August 31, 2020 at his home in Nahant, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth "Betty" (Oliver) Steriti. Jim served as a Deputy Chief in the Revere Fire Department. He is survived by his two sons, Edward Steriti, a Revere Firefighter, and his wife Antonia of Nahant, Dr. John Steriti and his wife Kristen of Lynn, four daughters, Dianne Skreslet-Doucette and her husband Donald of Peabody, Linda Cataldo and her husband Robert of Wakefield, Carol Steriti and her partner Richard Sek of Revere and Judy Steriti and her partner Kevin Bailey of Nahant. He leaves a companion, Joan Buccini, of Revere. He was "Grumpy" to his 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He is the brother of Nora Moccia of Lynnfield, Rosemarie Maloney and her husband Bill of Peabody and the late Angelo Steriti, Father Edward Steriti OCSO, and Eleanor Misci. Jim's Funeral will be private. The family prefers donations, in lieu of flowers, to support St. Joseph's Abbey, 167 North Spencer Road, Spencer, MA 01562. Guestbook at www.solimine.com


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
