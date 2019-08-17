|
|
St. ONGE, Vincent Anthony Age 85, husband of Joanne M. (Conkling) St. Onge of Choate Lane, Ipswich, died Tuesday morning, August 13, 2019 at the Sawtelle Hospice in Reading following a long illness. He was born in Cohoes, NY on October 17, 1933, son of the late Alphonse and Amelia (Langlais) St. Onge. Known as Vinny, Vince or Red to his many friends, Vincent spent two years in the Air Force and attended several colleges in earning a degree in electrical engineering (from Hudson Valley Institute of Technology) and ultimately earning a BS in Business from Merrimack College. He embarked on a long career in lighting where he rose to the rank of president of the Precision Materials Group at GTE Sylvania. He retired from Sylvania in 1995 after 38 years in the lighting industry. In recent years Vince and Joanne have given back for their good fortune and started a scholarship fund at Cohoes High School in his brother Francis' name. He also wrote his own life story and published it. 'Vince St. Onge: My Life' was written to commemorate his extraordinary life. He was active in sports in his youth (especially basketball) and an avid golfer in his later years, mostly playing at Salem Country Club. In addition to his wife Joanne of sixty-two years, he is also survived by his two children, Frank M. St. Onge and his wife Jill of Newburyport, Lori K. Hall and her husband Cameron of Fayetteville, NC; five grandchildren, Brooke, Drew, Jessica, Corey and Camden and four great-grandchildren, Zoccara, Ethan, Malachi and Vincent. He also leaves behind a treasure trove of friends, family and colleagues acquired over a life lived well. He was predeceased by his brother and only sibling, Francis St. Onge, who died in 1955 in an accident while serving in the Army. Visiting Hours: His life will be celebrated with family and friends on Friday, October 18, at 11 to 2 at the Salem Country Club, 133 Forest Street in Peabody. Arrangements are under the direction of the Whittier-Porter Funeral Home of IPSWICH. To leave a condolence please visit www.whittier-porter.com Whittier-Porter Funeral Home Ipswich Massachusetts
View the online memorial for Vincent Anthony St. ONGE
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019