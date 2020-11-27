1/1
VINCENT ANTHONY "VINNY" VENEZIA
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share VINCENT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VENEZIA, Vincent Anthony "Vinny" Of Hudson, NH, died peacefully at home on November 23, 2020 after a long and courageous fight with pancreatic cancer. Born in Chelsea, MA on November 8, 1956, he was the son of the late Savino J. and Josephine (Contrada) Venezia. Vincent lived for many years in Tewksbury and East Boston, MA. He is survived by his sisters Patricia Crehan and her husband John of Billerica, MA, and Adeline Cardillo and her husband John of North Reading, MA. Vincent was the loving uncle of Elaine Gallucci Berggren and her husband Stephen of Dracut, MA, the late Renee Bradley of Billerica, MA and her surviving husband Joseph, and Jillian Cardillo of Chicago, IL. Vincent graduated from Dom Savio High School in East Boston and Bunker Hill Community College, and retired as a field maintenance supervisor at Massport Logan Airport. His great-nieces and nephews, Samantha, Nicole and Joseph Bradley, and Nicolas and Olivia Berggren, all loved "Uncle V" dearly and spent many great times with him on vacations, family events, and just going on random adventures. He was an avid collector and expert shooter, a firearms trainer and an advocate for firearm safety. Vincent's family and friends were what meant the most to him. All who knew Vincent loved him and will miss him dearly. In lieu of services, his family plans to hold a Celebration of Life gathering sometime in 2021. Donations may be made in Vincent's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 3810. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Funeral Homes Medford Woburn Wilmington

View the online memorial for Vincent Anthony "Vinny" VENEZIA


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved