VENEZIA, Vincent Anthony "Vinny" Of Hudson, NH, died peacefully at home on November 23, 2020 after a long and courageous fight with pancreatic cancer. Born in Chelsea, MA on November 8, 1956, he was the son of the late Savino J. and Josephine (Contrada) Venezia. Vincent lived for many years in Tewksbury and East Boston, MA. He is survived by his sisters Patricia Crehan and her husband John of Billerica, MA, and Adeline Cardillo and her husband John of North Reading, MA. Vincent was the loving uncle of Elaine Gallucci Berggren and her husband Stephen of Dracut, MA, the late Renee Bradley of Billerica, MA and her surviving husband Joseph, and Jillian Cardillo of Chicago, IL. Vincent graduated from Dom Savio High School in East Boston and Bunker Hill Community College, and retired as a field maintenance supervisor at Massport Logan Airport. His great-nieces and nephews, Samantha, Nicole and Joseph Bradley, and Nicolas and Olivia Berggren, all loved "Uncle V" dearly and spent many great times with him on vacations, family events, and just going on random adventures. He was an avid collector and expert shooter, a firearms trainer and an advocate for firearm safety. Vincent's family and friends were what meant the most to him. All who knew Vincent loved him and will miss him dearly. In lieu of services, his family plans to hold a Celebration of Life gathering sometime in 2021. Donations may be made in Vincent's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 3810. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net
