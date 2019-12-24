|
DiGIANNI, Vincent Arthur Of Chelsea, age 87, Dec. 23, 2019, Vincent is survived by his wife of 60 years, Margaret Elizabeth (Wall) DiGianni, his daughter, Elizabeth Terchiak & husband Scot of Peabody, his twin sons, Vincent DiGianni & wife Rose of Seattle & John DiGianni & wife Lisa of Danvers, his grandchildren, Emily, William, Patrick & his 4th grandchild on the way, his sister, Donna Pantano & husband Alfred of Saugus & his twin brother Joseph DiGianni & wife Marie of Revere & several nieces, nephews, great-nieces & great-nephews. He was the father of the late Robert "Bobby" DiGianni. His Funeral will be held from the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St. (Rt. 62), DANVERS, Friday, Dec. 27th, at 10 A.M., followed by his Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Annunciation Church, Conant St., Danvers, at 11 A.M. Relatives and friends invited. Burial in holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visiting Hours Thursday, Dec. 26th, from 3 to 7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Vincent's memory to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. www.odonnellfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 25, 2019