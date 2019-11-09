|
|
CERASOULO, Vincent C. Of Hudson, NH, formerly of Destin, FL and Melrose, MA, passed away on November 7, 2019, at the age of 87. Vincent was born in Medford, and resided in Melrose since 1964. The original "McGyver," an extraordinary man of many trades and great stories. He was a proud member of the Bricklayers & Allied Craftsmen Union Local #3 for 50 years before his retirement. He was the beloved husband of the late Patricia (McHale) Cerasuolo for 61 years. Loving father of Vincent & his wife Cozette; Trish & her late husband Rick; Karen & her husband Dennis; Gail & her husband Tony; and the late Michael & Sharon. Cherished grandfather of Cameron & wife Raette; Michael & wife Caitlin; Matthew & wife Michelle; Shannon & fiance Steve; Logan; Francesca & husband Asa; John & wife Rachel; Lianna & husband Joseph; Christianna & husband Joseph; Joseph, Olivia and Ariella. Caring great-grandfather "G-Papa" or "Big Papa" of Connor, Gavin, Liam, Emilia, Maverick and Adalind. Brother of Genevieve, and the late Lillian, Catherine, Carl and Mary; and brother-in-law of Dorothy, and the late Richard, Edward, Margaret, Rita, Marie, John, and Robert McHale. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Visitation will be held at Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, from 4:00-7:00PM. Funeral procession from Gately Funeral Home on Wednesday morning, November 13th, at 9AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose at 10AM. Burial at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 or at . For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
781-665-1949
Family Owned Since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019