DiLEGO, Vincent C. Age 86, of Edgewater, MD, died September 12, 2020.He was born on September 15, 1933, in North Adams, MA, the son of the late Vincent and Eva (Blanquart) DiLego. On June 20, 1959 he married Patricia J. Egan from Stoneham, MA.Vincent graduated from St. Joseph's High School in 1951. He graduated from both Bentley College and Northeastern University. He was the Chief Accountant for Stop and Shop and an auditor for the Department of Defense, before opening his own CPA practice in North Adams, MA.Vincent was active in the community. He was a member of the North Adams Rotary Club for over 30 years, where he served as their president twice. He was on the Board of Directors for both the YMCA and the Hoosac Bank. He was also a trustee for The Mass College of Liberal Arts.Vincent was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia J. DiLego and his brother Paul F. DiLego. Survivors include his sons Vinnie DiLego of Sarasota, FL, Thomas and Mary Sue DiLego of Richmond, VA, his daughter-in-law Anastasia DiLego, and his grandchildren, Vincenzo DiLego, Zindoga DiLego, Jonathan DiLego, and Alex DiLego. Vincent also leaves his sisters Joan Dargie and Mary Anne DiLego, his brothers and their spouses Ronald and Diane DiLego, James and Barbara Wilson, his sisters-in-law Elizabeth DiLego, Phyllis Beaton and spouse Mike Allen, and many nieces and nephews.All are kindly invited to gather and share remembrances with the family on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 4-7 PM, at the Flynn & Dagnoli Home for Funerals, 521 West Main St., NORTH ADAMS, MA. A Funeral Mass Celebrating Vincent's Life will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 9 AM in St. Elizabeth's Church, 70 Marshall St., North Adams, MA. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, 120 Elm St., Stoneham, MA at 2:30 PM. The Funeral Service may be livestreamed on Facebook after you like the Flynn & Dagnoli FB page. In lieu of flowers, please honor Vincent by making donations to The American Parkinson Disease Association, Inc., 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305, 800-223-2732. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit