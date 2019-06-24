|
CIACCIO, Vincent "Jim" Age 101, longtime resident of Norwood, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Angela (Pennini); devoted father of Barbara Leston and her husband Gerry, Richard Ciaccio, Robert Ciaccio and Kevin Mangrobang, Kathleen Fortin and her husband Michael, Linda Higgins and her husband Michael; 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Michael, Josephine, and Frank Ciaccio, and Lucy LaBella. A Mass will be held Saturday, June 29, 11:00 AM at St. Catherine of Siena Parish, Norwood. Burial with military honors will follow at Highland Cemetery, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held Friday, June 28, from 4-8 PM at Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole Street, NORWOOD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Arc of South Norfolk, 789 Clapboardtree Street, Westwood, MA 02090. Gillooly Funeral Home
