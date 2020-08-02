Home

VINCENT D. PREBIS Jr.

VINCENT D. PREBIS Jr. Obituary
PREBIS, Vincent D. Jr. Passed away on the 25th of July, 2020, in Portland, ME, at the age 68.

He was born in Waltham, MA, April the 15th of 1952 and was a long-time resident of Hyde Park, MA until moving to Scarborough, ME.

Known as Vin or Vinnie to most of his friends and family, he is survived by his sister, Linda Hardenbergh (Joseph), and his two loving daughters, Alexandra Prebis of Dover, NH and Cassandra Prebis (James DuEst) of Scarborough, ME. Vinnie is also survived by the biggest joy in his life, his granddaughter, Miss Abigail Rivlin, many other aunts, uncles, nephews and loving relatives and friends.

There is no mistaking that he was the hardest worker. He took great pride in his work and enjoyed planning, fixing, building, tinkering, and taking every opportunity to teach you something. He was known for having long and fascinating conversations, where you were truly able to witness the incredible breadth of his knowledge.

All condolences for the family can be sent to the attention of Cassandra Prebis at 12 Leighton Farm Road, Scarborough, ME 04074.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.coastalcremationserivces.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 3, 2020
