DePALMA, Vincent "Jim" Of Stoneham, formerly of Somerville, April 20. Born in Boston, he was the loving son of the late John and Ida (Defino) DePalma. Jim was the beloved husband of 41 years to the late Emma (Rizzeri) DePalma, who passed in 1989. He was the devoted father of Diane DePalma, and Robert DePalma and his wife Ann-Marie. Jim was the cherished and proud Granddad of David and Christopher DePalma, and dear brother of Mary Morrissey and her late husband James. Jim was also predeceased by his sister Theresa Ardagna and her husband Antonio, and his brothers and sisters-in-law Michael DePalma and his wives Jean and Leah, Joseph DePalma and his wife Eleanor, Daniel DePalma and baby sister Rose. He is also survived by his loving grandniece Diana Cavanaugh, her husband Brian and their daughter Stephanie, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Jim was a graduate of the High School of Commerce, Class of 1938, and the Museum of Fine Arts School, Boston. Stationed in the Philippines and Australia, he proudly served in World War II as an airplane engine mechanic in the Army Air Corps. As a teen, Jim enjoyed sculpting in Ivory Soap and won awards for his creations. Later, he sculpted in clay. Jim was an avid bridge player, and enjoyed the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. He was employed for 35 years as Manager of Interior Displays at Filene's, Boston. Funeral Services will be private with a Memorial Service to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Jim's name to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Patrick Parish, 71 Central St., Stoneham, MA 02180, or to Catholic TV, PO Box 9196, Watertown, MA 02471. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020