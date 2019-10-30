|
|
McCABE, Vincent DePaul Passed away October 27, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was a native son of Winchester, MA, enlisted with the US Navy at 17 and served in active duty during WWII. Vinny's pursuit of residential real estate, and industrial real estate opportunities brought he and his predeceased wife, Rita Carragher McCabe and their children to Bedford, MA. He worked tirelessly for his family and community. Recreationally, tennis became his passion earning him many championship titles. He married his loving wife Roberta McCabe in 1977, moved to North Andover and together they became enthusiastic bicyclists. In 1999, Vinny and Roberta (Bobbi) rode their bikes across the entire United States, in addition to multiple bike tours of Europe.
Vinny was a devoted husband to Roberta and he cherished his children Dennis McCabe and his wife Doreen, Eileen McCabe Cullinan and her husband Ed, Judith McCabe and her partner John Robichaud, his late son Michael McCabe and his wife Kate, and John Musemeci and his wife Jessica. He loved his grandchildren Brandon McCabe, Forrest Atkinson, Ginger McCabe, Lily McCabe, Clay McCabe, Shane Little, Courtney Little, Max Musemeci and Zak Musemeci, as well as his two great-granddaughters Waylon Rose McCabe and Paige Eleanor McCabe.
A gathering to celebrate Vinny's 91 years will take place in November.
To Honor Vinnie memory, contributions can be made to: The Angel Fund for ALS Research, 649 Main Street, Wakefield, MA 01880. Lane Funeral Home
Winchester
781.729.2580
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 31, 2019