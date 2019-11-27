|
DeANGELIS, Vincent DMD Of Woburn, on November 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Margaret (DiPirro). Loving father of Tami DeAngelis, Vincent M. DeAngelis, Mark V. & his wife Jolene DeAngelis & Todd C. DeAngelis. Adored grandfather of Amanda, Nicholas, Angela, Audrey, Samuel and Lucia.
A Funeral will be held at St. Eulalia Church, 50 Ridge St., Winchester, on Monday, December 2nd, at 10:30am. Visiting Hours will be held at the Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St. (Rte.38), WINCHESTER, on Sunday, December 1st, 2-5pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Wildwood Cemetery, 34 Palmer St., Winchester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For online condolences, please visit www.lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home
Winchester
781.729.2580
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 28, 2019