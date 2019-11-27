Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lane Funeral Home
760 Main Street
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-2580
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lane Funeral Home
760 Main Street
Winchester, MA 01890
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Eulalia Church
50 Ridge St.
Winchester, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for VINCENT DEANGELIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VINCENT DMD DEANGELIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VINCENT DMD DEANGELIS Obituary
DeANGELIS, Vincent DMD Of Woburn, on November 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Margaret (DiPirro). Loving father of Tami DeAngelis, Vincent M. DeAngelis, Mark V. & his wife Jolene DeAngelis & Todd C. DeAngelis. Adored grandfather of Amanda, Nicholas, Angela, Audrey, Samuel and Lucia.

A Funeral will be held at St. Eulalia Church, 50 Ridge St., Winchester, on Monday, December 2nd, at 10:30am. Visiting Hours will be held at the Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St. (Rte.38), WINCHESTER, on Sunday, December 1st, 2-5pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Wildwood Cemetery, 34 Palmer St., Winchester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For online condolences, please visit www.lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home

Winchester

781.729.2580
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VINCENT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lane Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -