Murrieta Valley Funeral Home
24651 Washington Avenue
Murrieta, CA 92562
(951)696-0626
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:45 AM
Riverside National Cemetery
VINCENT F. (JIM) COMUNALE


1922 - 2019
VINCENT F. (JIM) COMUNALE Obituary
COMUNALE, Vincent F. (Jim) Age 97, of Murrieta, CA and Lynnfield, MA. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on October 19, 2019. Jim was born in Boston, MA on September 15, 1922, to parents Joseph and Antoinette Comunale. Jim was a World War II veteran, serving in the Asia Pacific Theatre of Operations with the 74th Ordinance Depot Company operating out of Oahu, Hawaian Islands, from 1943 to 1946. After the war, he worked for General Electric at Lynn Riverworks as a senior designer, Turbine Drafting Division and retired after 40 years of service. He was an avid model airplane builder, working in plastic and wood/balsa, and a master ship model builder and wooden toy maker. He was a life member of the Elks lodge of Wakefield, MA. He was totally devoted to his family. A devoted and loving husband to his wife Mary (Radocckia) Comunale of Wakefield, MA and Murrieta, CA for 67 years. Loving father of son Mark Comunale and daughter-in-law Barbra Comunale of Temecula, CA. Loving grandfather to John Comunale of Los Angeles, CA and Mark Comunale, II and wife Corin of Grants Pass, OR. He is also survived by sister Ann Tobasco of Woburn, MA and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters Concetta Moring of East Boston, MA and Rose Larson of Canton, MA. Visiting Hours: A Viewing and Memorial Service will be held from 5 to 8pm on October 28th at Murrieta Valley Funeral Home in MURRIETA, CA murrietavalleyfuneralhome.com A Funeral Ceremony will be held at Riverside National Cemetery at 9:45am the following day, on October 29th. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America at alzfdn.org

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 24, 2019
