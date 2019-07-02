Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Church
Milton , MA
VINCENT F. KAJUNSKI

VINCENT F. KAJUNSKI Obituary
KAJUNSKI, Vincent F. Of Milton, age 77, passed away peacefully on July 1st. Beloved husband of Ruth A. (Cannon). Cherished father of Paul V. & his wife, Donna of Hanover, Joseph F. of Quincy, Daniel T. & his wife, Suzy of Needham, Annmarie Hamill & her husband, Paul of MO & Christine R. Scott & her husband Sam of Roslindale. Loving grandfather of 14 grandchildren. Brother of the late Gerard F.X. Kajunski. Retired employee of the F.C.C. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Sunday 4 to 8 PM. Funeral Mass at St. Elizabeth Church, Milton Monday morning at 10. Burial Milton Cemetery. For complete obituary please see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200

Published in The Boston Globe on July 3, 2019
