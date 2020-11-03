1/1
VINCENT F. LAMBERT
1958 - 2020
LAMBERT, Vincent F. Passed away after an illness on Monday, October 26, 2020 under the care of Hope Hospice surrounded by his family. He was born April 15, 1958 in Boston, MA to the late Ferdinand and Mary Lambert. He attended Sacred Heart School in Roslindale followed by Westwood High School. His more recent years were spent in Fort Myers, Florida. He often shared many memories of learning the fruit business from his father and uncles, working in the family business at Lambert's, playing high school football, and spending time with family and friends at the beach in Hull. Vinnie was known to many as the best dancer around. He had a passion for mentoring others through his Christian faith and served on many organizations. Vinnie was an amazing man, there are just not enough words to describe him. Anyone who knew him had no doubt that he loved his Lord, Jesus Christ. He was so filled with joy, and that zest for life motivated everyone around him. Although he had many difficulties due to his diabetes, he tried hard to not let it curb his enthusiasm. Vinnie is survived by his wife Karen; his children Maria, Vincent, Anthony and Zachary; the families of his stepchildren Jonathan, Neil, Kim, Jeff, and Scott; his granddaughter Cailin and stepgrandchildren Shaina, Rachael, Erik, Jonathan, Julianne, Mark, Alexis, and Andrew; his stepgreat-grandchildren Ryan and Jack. Survived by the families of his siblings; Gerard, Mary, Stephen, Christopher, Sean, Joanne, Bernadette, Gregory and Geoffrey. Also survived by his uncle Wilfred Lambert, many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, and friends. A memorial service is tentatively scheduled for April 10, 2021 at Liberty Christian Center, 159 Winthrop Street, Taunton, MA. In honor of Vinnie's memory, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

View the online memorial for Vincent F. LAMBERT


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
10
Memorial service
Liberty Christian Center
